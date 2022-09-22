The Rookie Creator Teases A Resolution To That Massive Cliffhanger From Season 4

"The Rookie" premiered on ABC in the fall of 2018, and while it's another small screen police procedural, it's not quite more of the same. The program stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, who makes the major life change of moving from Pennsylvania to Los Angeles to become a cop. He soon graduates from the police academy and subsequently joins the Los Angeles Police Department. What sets him apart from his peers? He's the oldest rookie in the LAPD's history. This makes it even harder to do an incredibly hard job, but he's more than determined to make it work.

In a relatively short time, "The Rookie" has found a fair amount of success and built up a sizeable fanbase. As a result, it has extended to four seasons with a fifth on the way, and when that batch of episodes finally arrives, it has something major to cover: the aftermath of Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim Bradford's (Eric Winter) kiss. After spending years as nothing more than work colleagues, Season 4's "Day in the Hole" finally made the long-yearned for fan pairing — affectionately dubbed "Chenford" — a reality. However, it stands to reason that their pairing will bring with it no shortage of challenges.

According to the man behind "The Rookie," Alexi Hawley, the repercussions of Chen and Bradford's kiss will get plenty of attention in Season 5.