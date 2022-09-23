How Rings Of Power's Cynthia Addai-Robinson Did Her Homework Bringing Míriel To Life - Exclusive

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is exploring the kingdom of Númenor for the first time on the silver screen. The venerable island nation is Tolkien's Atlantis and a critical part of his legendarium. Without Númenor, Aragorn wouldn't have a kingdom to claim — and without its royal family, he wouldn't even exist.

Of course, during "The Rings of Power" story, all of the regal drama in "The Lord of the Rings" is still thousands of years in the future. At this point in the Middle-earth timeline, we're still dealing with the original line of Númenórean kings (Aragorn's claim comes through an offshoot of the royal bloodline). When Season 1 starts, the "technical" king of the land is one Tar-Palantir, a far-sighted monarch whose Elf-loving ways have pushed him from power. In his place, his daughter, Míriel, has been chosen to lead as Queen Regent of the land.

Over the course of the first half of the season, we meet this strong female leader as she struggles to lead a divided and turbulent nation. It isn't an easy task, and it only gets harder when Galadriel shows up on her shores and convinces her to choose the side of "the Faithful" (that is, those who are friendly with the Elves) and sail off with an armada to deliver the Southlands of Middle-earth.

Míriel's story is complex and dripping with political intrigue. It's also one with very little source material to draw from. But that hasn't stopped actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson from doing what she can to mine the text for information to better inform her character.