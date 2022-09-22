Confess, Fletch 2 May Be Much Closer To Reality Than You Think

In the mid-1970s, author Gregory Mcdonald introduced readers to Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher: an investigative journalist and former marine who uses his sleuth skills to scope out intriguing stories and, occasionally, unravel criminal cases. The character and a handful of those around him have gone on to feature in several other writings from Mcdonald, but that's not all. He's also made the transition into live action, first doing so in the 1980s in "Fletch" and its sequel, "Fletch Lives," with "Saturday Night Live" standout Chevy Chase cast as none other than Fletch himself.

As the years have gone on, Fletch has become one of Chase's most famous roles, yet he hasn't played him since "Fletch Lives" in 1989. In fact, in the aftermath of that sequel, the character hasn't gotten much to do in any medium. Thankfully for fans of Fletch's many misadventures, that trend is finally broken. From director Greg Mottola comes "Confess, Fletch," starring "Mad Men" favorite Jon Hamm as the title character. Released on September 16, 2022, the film follows Fletch's attempts to clear his name of various murder allegations while searching for stolen art.

At the time of this writing, "Confess, Fletch" is very much a recent release. With that said, a second film isn't entirely out of the question.