Topher Grace Makes A Not So Subtle Dig At Spider-Man In Home Economics Season 3 Premiere

"Home Economics" doesn't shy away from Marvel references. In Season 2, the hilarious ABC sitcom dedicated an entire episode to Marvel Comics. Episode 6, titled "Box of King-Size Candy Bars, $48.99," focuses on the characters and their Marvel-themed Halloween costumes. Tom (Topher Grace) suits up in his homemade Iron Man costume, but his wealthier brother, Connor (Jimmy Tatro), shows up in an Iron Man suit of his own — the one used in the film! What ensues are the typical sitcom shenanigans, but the show masterfully weaves in the real-world issue of income disparity.

Of course, Marvel fans recognize the humor in Topher Grace suiting up as Iron Man in "Home Economics." Before Tom Hardy became Venom, Grace was the first to bring the character to life in "Spider-Man 3." The film and Grace's performance weren't generally received very well. Many critics, including Roger Ebert, said the movie falls flat in its attempts to replicate the magic of "Spider-Man 2," citing too many villains, including Grace's Venom, as a significant reason for the film's flop.

"Home Economics" decided to have some fun and lean into Grace's portrayal of Venom. The show's Season 3 premiere aired last night and included a very upfront reference to Spider-Man.