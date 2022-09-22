Jurassic World Dominion Director Had The Perfect Response To Insulting Note For Bryce Dallas Howard
The "Jurassic World" trilogy came to an end earlier this year with "Jurassic World Dominion," which saw Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard team up with "Jurassic Park" veterans Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill for a big adventure involving dinosaurs and mutated locusts. Sounds great on paper, right?
Unfortunately, "Jurassic World Dominion" wasn't the epic finale that director Colin Trevorrow and his team envisioned. The movie received largely negative reviews from critics, with many calling for the franchise to be put to rest for a while. At the time of this writing, the dinosaur-driven blockbuster boasts a 29% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though its 77% audience rating indicates that some moviegoers enjoyed the sequel.
In addition to the film's middling reception, Bryce Dallas Howard experienced some negativity behind the scenes. However, the director was there to back her up and ensure that she got to do the job to the best of her abilities.
Studio executives wanted Bryce Dallas Howard to lose weight for Jurassic World Dominion
While speaking to Variety, Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that she was asked to lose weight for "Jurassic World Dominion." Her weight has often been brought up by studio executives, but director Colin Trevorrow refused to have that conversation with the performer as he didn't want the cast members to be judged on their appearance.
"[Colin] was like, 'There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,'" Howard said. "I got to do so many stunts that wouldn't have been possible if I had been dieting."
Howard was grateful to the director for standing up for her, as it ultimately benefitted her performance. "I'm really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what's possible."