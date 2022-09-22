The Real Purpose Of The Music In James Bond According To Producer Barbara Broccoli

As any fan of the "James Bond" franchise knows, its music is a big part of each film. From the big, sweeping scores and Monty Norman's signature opening title theme to those pop songs that light up every Oscar ceremony, there are a number of highly memorable, tune-packed moments in the series. Just try to imagine the movies — or pop culture at large — without "Live and Let Die," "A View to Kill," or "Writing's on the Wall." And it's nigh-on impossible to imagine a world without "Skyfall." The title song is such an integral part of each movie that one can envision what a "James Bond" musical might look like.

The film's chief executives wholeheartedly agree with that sentiment. In fact, "Bond" director Sam Mendes and producer Barbara Broccoli have revealed that the series' music actually has a deeper, much more important purpose than you ever dreamed of.