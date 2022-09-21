The Conners Fans Just Got The Change They've Been Hoping For

After four seasons of an opening that fans of the show have long complained is both outdated and gross, viewers of "The Conners" were treated to a brand-new set of opening credits for Season 5. The new credits, as per tradition, echo the show's long-held theme of the family gathering to eat a meal together, but the scene has changed up more than the meal itself.

Naturally, D.J. Conner (Michael Fishman) has been excised from the opening in the wake of Fishman's departure from the show as a series regular. But the titles contain Ben for the first time, and Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson), Harris, Mark, and Mary Conner (Jayden Rey) all put in appearances as they did during the Season 1-4 credit roll. Notably, Louise Goldufski (Katey Sagal), Dan's wife, does not appear in the credits, nor does Louise's younger brother Neville. TV Line says that this is because both Sagal and Nat Faxon are currently on recurring contracts, and until they become regulars they won't be added to the mix.

Either way, the new credits scene provides "The Conners" fans with a fresh new way to celebrate the start of their favorite sitcom.