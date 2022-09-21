Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Invites You To Apply Let Your Freak Flag Fly

Still creepy and very kooky, the Addams Family remains a cultural icon, and Charles Addams' comic creations are back again with the arrival of "Wednesday." "Scream 6" star Jenna Ortega takes up the role of Wednesday Addams, first played in the '60s series by Lisa Loring and then given the cinematic treatment by Christina Ricci. For the record, Ricci is set to make an appearance on this new project in an unknown role (via Deadline).

The Netflix series from legendary director Tim Burton shines a light on the pigtailed phenom. Wednesday is leaving the family mansion behind to study at Nevermore Academy, whether she likes it or not. What unfolds is a killer mystery as the lead character comes to terms with her powers as well as her family's past. Burton's keen on making this incarnation something different than other versions. "The past incarnations she's been very cartoony, so in this longer form, you're just trying to give it a reality," the director said during a Netflix featurette.

The school itself is steeped in its own lore, advertising as a home for outcasts. Now, there might be a few more openings for students thanks to the efforts of a certain streaming service.