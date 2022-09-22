Andor's Revelations Suggest The Republic Was Rotting Long Before Return Of The Sith

The fact that these are the actions of a late-stage Galactic Republic, though — rather than an early Galactic Empire — is extremely telling, and says a lot about the story "Andor" is telling.

This narrative choice shows that toward the end of the Clone Wars, the Republic military had already been morally corrupted by years unending conflict. This follows in the footsteps of Dave Filoni's "Clone Wars" series, which sought to depict a less binary "good and evil" galactic make-up, focusing on the shades of grey at the heart of the war (via Wired). In both Filoni's series and "Andor," it seems as though Palpatine's corruption of the government and military went beyond merely executing Order 66: the virtuous Republic of old was long gone by the time he took complete control.

As pointed out by Thomas Bacon of Screen Rant, Kenari had been officially recorded as the victim of a "mining disaster," per the Empire's official records. Suspiciously, the same was officially stated of Jedha, the planet the Empire used as an early target for their Death Star. As such, it can be inferred that a "mining disaster" is ultimately just a term used to conceal criminal or otherwise embarrassing acts that could foment rage, sympathy, and mistrust in the Empire throughout the galaxy. It is unknown what exactly the "mining disaster" refers to, or if it was technically committed before or after the Republic formally became the Empire. It's likely this will be addressed in upcoming episodes of the Disney+ series "Andor."