Roseanne Barr Is Making A Big Comedic Comeback
For the past four years, actress and comedian Roseanne Barr has been at the center of much controversy. In 2018, longtime fans of "Roseanne" — the sitcom featuring the blue-collar Conner family — were excited about the show's reboot. It had been 20 years since it went off the air following nine seasons, which depicted a household dealing with relatable issues, such as money and losing weight. However, it didn't make it past one season.
As the "Roseanne" reboot's premiere season wrapped up, Barr took to Twitter to post a racist comment against Valerie Jarrett, who served as Barack Obama's senior adviser during his presidency. ABC immediately canceled the show, despite a public apology from the actress. According to a report from The New York Times, Channing Dungey, ABC's entertainment president, said, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." Her character was then killed off in the sequel series "The Conners."
Barr's tweet comes on the heels of other shocking incidents, including a 1991 claim that she was sexually abused by her parents. She later retracted this allegation and blamed her words on prescription drugs she was taking for her mental health (via People). And who could forget when she donned an Adolf Hitler costume for Heeb magazine in 2009, stating she might be the reincarnation of the Nazi leader?
Despite all of this, Barr has maintained a constant presence in the entertainment industry for decades. After the "Roseanne" reboot didn't exactly go as planned, she's making a comeback in a craft she mastered before becoming a sitcom star — stand-up comedy.
Fox Nation is debuting Roseanne Barr's first comedy special in 16 years
Prior to "Roseanne" making its debut in 1988, Roseanne Barr made a name for herself as a stand-up comedian. With her uniquely blunt and outspoken delivery, her content largely covered the struggles of being a housewife ... or should we say, "domestic goddess." She appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and enjoyed a slew of specials, including one that aired on HBO in 2006.
Sixteen years later, Barr is starring in her first comedy special since. It was recently announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Fox News Media's streaming service, Fox Nation, is set to debut her new one-hour comedy special in early 2023.
Jason Klarman, Fox Nation president, said, "Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans."
At this point, it's unknown what sort of content the special will encompass. Will Barr stay true to her roots of detailing everyday struggles, or will it have a more political angle? According to a report by Deadline, audiences might get a taste of everything. Fox Nation told the outlet that there's "no subject off limits."
Some expressed their excitement over the forthcoming special. On Twitter, @TeamBobbyEwing said, "Hope this will be her big comeback!!" However, many won't be tuning in. Given Barr's vocal support of former President Donald Trump, some feel the material will be geared toward fellow conservatives. @PurpleCourage tweeted, "Hard PASS."