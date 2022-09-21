Roseanne Barr Is Making A Big Comedic Comeback

For the past four years, actress and comedian Roseanne Barr has been at the center of much controversy. In 2018, longtime fans of "Roseanne" — the sitcom featuring the blue-collar Conner family — were excited about the show's reboot. It had been 20 years since it went off the air following nine seasons, which depicted a household dealing with relatable issues, such as money and losing weight. However, it didn't make it past one season.

As the "Roseanne" reboot's premiere season wrapped up, Barr took to Twitter to post a racist comment against Valerie Jarrett, who served as Barack Obama's senior adviser during his presidency. ABC immediately canceled the show, despite a public apology from the actress. According to a report from The New York Times, Channing Dungey, ABC's entertainment president, said, "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." Her character was then killed off in the sequel series "The Conners."

Barr's tweet comes on the heels of other shocking incidents, including a 1991 claim that she was sexually abused by her parents. She later retracted this allegation and blamed her words on prescription drugs she was taking for her mental health (via People). And who could forget when she donned an Adolf Hitler costume for Heeb magazine in 2009, stating she might be the reincarnation of the Nazi leader?

Despite all of this, Barr has maintained a constant presence in the entertainment industry for decades. After the "Roseanne" reboot didn't exactly go as planned, she's making a comeback in a craft she mastered before becoming a sitcom star — stand-up comedy.