Strange World Trailer Has Disney Fans Picking Their Jaws Up Off The Floor

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Strange World" is a film which chronicles an expedition to a bizarre and mysterious planet — one whose dreamlike landscapes and host of unearthly wildlife make it unlike anything we've ever seen from the studio before. This expedition is spearheaded by President Callisto May of Avalonia (voiced by Lucy Liu), who contracts the famous Clade family of explorers for her daring mission to this uninhabited planet.

In addition to this breathtaking adventure across the eponymous strange new world, much of the film is also dedicated to the dysfunctional family drama of the Clades themselves — as Searcher Clade (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal) must confront his long-lost father Jaeger Clade (voiced by Dennis Quaid) after discovering that the latter has been stranded on this mysterious planet for years. Joining them is Searcher's son Ethan (voiced by Jaboukie Young-White), and audiences will watch as the three generations of this bickering family come together in order to survive.

Although the premise of the film is certainly exciting all by itself, fans were finally given the first full trailer for the movie earlier today — and this short glimpse of what the film has to offer has Disney fans picking their jaws up off the floor.