Why Olivia Cooke Had A Tough First Day Of Shooting For House Of The Dragon

In short order, HBO's "House of the Dragon" seems to have washed the taste of the disastrous "Game of Thrones" Season 8 out of the mouths of most in the fandom. By jumping back in time roughly two centuries prior to the events of the aforementioned series, "House of the Dragon" offers viewers a relatively clean slate as it explores the slow decay of House Targaryen from the inside out. Keeping with the theme of starting fresh, the series brings with it a stable of brand new characters — some good, some evil, and some who haven't gone out of their way to show their hands yet.

One of these franchise newcomers is Alicent Hightower: the second wife of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), who has spent much of her life within political circles. Therefore, she's one of the most important and intriguing characters on "House of the Dragon" so far. Emily Carey portrays her in flashback sequences, while Olivia Cooke takes over for scenes depicting her as a grown adult. While it stands to reason both of them got acclimated to their shared role as filming went on, in the case of Cooke, her "House of the Dragon" experience got off on the wrong foot.

Here's why Olivia Cooke had a rough first day on the "House of the Dragon" set.