SNL Lines Up A Recent MCU Addition, A Top Gun: Maverick Star, And A Harry Potter Alum As Hosts For Season 48
"Saturday Night Live" is set to return for Season 48 on October 1, which is obviously an incredible number of seasons to reach. Like any show, "SNL" has not been without its ups and downs, however. It has recently gone through casting changes, with the latest news being Chris Redd's departure from the series (per The New York Times). This might be worrying for some, but "SNL" has always had something of a revolving door of comedians come and go from the show, and many of those who depart go on to do bigger and better things.
However, one part of "SNL" that doesn't look set to change anytime soon is its ability to bring in high-quality talent as weekly hosts. While the cast itself is arguably what keeps the show funny, these big profile celebs are what bring in viewers, who often get to see their favorite stars outside of their comfort zone in a live comedy setting. As it just so happens, the long-running sketch comedy series has just announced its first three hosts of Season 48, including an MCU newbie, one of the main stars of "Top Gun: Maverick," and a "Harry Potter" alum.
Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller, and Brendon Gleeson will host SNL
Per Variety, "Saturday Night Live" has officially announced the first three hosts for Season 48 of the series, and they include some really big names. For the show's premiere on October 1, "Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller will make his hosting debut on the show, with Kendrick Lamar serving as the musical guest. "Harry Potter" star Brendon Gleeson will take up the mantle the following week, also in his first time hosting, alongside Willow performing music duties. The third episode will be a bit different, as musical sensation Megan Thee Stallion (who recently appeared on the MCU's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law") will be both host and musical guest.
For Stallion, this will be her first time hosting but her second time appearing in the live music portion part of the show. This is obviously a stacked three-punch combo for "SNL," which likely hopes to bring in some star power to offset all of the big-name cast departures that the series has endured as of late. It'll also be fans' first time seeing all of the new additions to the cast and exactly how they fit into the ever-shifting dynamic of the show. At least they'll have some big-time celebrities to back them up.