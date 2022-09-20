SNL Lines Up A Recent MCU Addition, A Top Gun: Maverick Star, And A Harry Potter Alum As Hosts For Season 48

"Saturday Night Live" is set to return for Season 48 on October 1, which is obviously an incredible number of seasons to reach. Like any show, "SNL" has not been without its ups and downs, however. It has recently gone through casting changes, with the latest news being Chris Redd's departure from the series (per The New York Times). This might be worrying for some, but "SNL" has always had something of a revolving door of comedians come and go from the show, and many of those who depart go on to do bigger and better things.

However, one part of "SNL" that doesn't look set to change anytime soon is its ability to bring in high-quality talent as weekly hosts. While the cast itself is arguably what keeps the show funny, these big profile celebs are what bring in viewers, who often get to see their favorite stars outside of their comfort zone in a live comedy setting. As it just so happens, the long-running sketch comedy series has just announced its first three hosts of Season 48, including an MCU newbie, one of the main stars of "Top Gun: Maverick," and a "Harry Potter" alum.