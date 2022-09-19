Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Has A Surprising Response To All That Sequel Chatter

"Barbarian" follows aspiring documentary filmmaker Tess (Georgina Campbell) as she tries to survive an Airbnb from hell, according to The New York Times. When she arrives at her rented shelter (located in a particularly dangerous area of Detroit, Michigan), she is disturbed to find that the house has been double booked by the renter (Justin Long) and that she must now share the space with Keith (Bill Skarsgård). The film includes many twists and turns throughout the way, though it ends pretty definitively. Obviously, that hasn't stopped speculation of a possible sequel.

When asked about a sequel in the Hollywood Reporter, Cregger vaguely answered that he had imagined a possible sequel story. The entirely hypothetical (and seemingly half-serious) pitch involved the film's villain — the mother — attempting to rejoin society. As interesting as this sounds, it's unlikely it will ever get made. More recently, Cregger seemed less interested in a sequel, saying, "Barbarian 2, not for me. Not gonna happen from me" (via ComicBook.com). Yet, in the very next breath, he qualifies "Never say never, I could have an amazing idea tomorrow and be off to the races, but I doubt it." Though this answer may be understandably confusing, the clearest interpretation is that while the right idea could inspire Cregger to make a sequel, the director isn't interested in actively seeking it out.