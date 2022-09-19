Cynthia Addai-Robinson On Playing A Númenórean Queen In The Rings Of Power - Exclusive Interview

I will drag you back into "Rings" for a minute, because I have a few questions about your character. We've seen a lot more of Míriel in Episode 3 and quite a bit more in Episode 4. We're going to see more of her, and there isn't a lot in Tolkien's writings about Tar-Míriel. What has it been like coming up with the details required to fill in things like making her relatable and giving her a story arc, knowing that you have that structure there but that there aren't a lot of details to fill it in?

I definitely tried as much as possible to do my due diligence and see what sort of details there were available in terms of the writing, not just specific to the character of Míriel but the larger world of Númenor, Pharazôn, and trying to take that information to then come up with an approach in terms of "How do I portray this person?" One of my approaches [was that] I thought a lot about her lineage. I've thought a lot about, "What does it mean to be in a line and know from birth you're going to be raised to one day lead as queen; what might that upbringing be like?"

Also, [there's] the awareness of the king and during his time of rule, what the response was to some of the decisions that he made for Númenórean society and how that would influence the type of leader that she would want to be. It was interesting because there's so much to mine. What's really exciting about Númenor is as the story continues, there's a lot of opportunity there for some interesting and complex storytelling within a society and what direction a society takes and what the implications are for the greater good.

Some of those ideas can be a bit abstract. For me, it was more about Míriel's state of mind and state of emotions in the scenario that she finds herself in. I constantly went back to that idea of the isolation around having knowledge that other people don't have and being tasked with making decisions that are hers and hers alone, in a way. She's the ultimate decider of things ... Not only are there not many people she can necessarily discuss with or go to, including her king and including Pharazôn, but there is that sense of heaviness internally, the weight of thinking about all of that and trying to decide what she can say, what she shouldn't say, what she should reveal, what steps she should take, especially once Galadriel arrives. Her arrival is the kickoff for that sense of something has begun.