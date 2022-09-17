Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Has The Perfect Response To The Woman King Backlash

Prince-Bythewood told IndieWire, "I learned early on you cannot win an argument on Twitter. And I know all of that is going to go away once they see the film. There's an assumption we're not dealing with it and we are dealing with it. So I have to live in that confidence. They're going to see the film and they're going to see it."

In addition, producer Cathy Schulman said (via IndieWire) that she wished the conversations would happen around content in the film rather than the preview material. She also pointed out that the situation is more nuanced than portrayed. "I think that we did not hesitate to investigate those areas," she said. "The fact is that slavery is driven by material gain. It offered up people on this continent an option to make money that should not have been offered up or forced upon them. And, once it was, it created all sorts of internal conflict, and we don't hesitate in visiting that within the film."

The film's crew is supported by a certain segment of Twitter users, who have said the current attack feels disingenuous. However, with the film now out in theaters, viewers are now seeing for themselves whether or not the backlash is warranted — and so far, reaction has been mixed. Some new fans are coming to its defense. Others, like historian Ana Lucia Araujo writing for Slate, said that while the movie is a vision of female black empowerment, it softens the truth, misleads audiences who don't know a lot about African history, and sells short the descendants of enslaved Africans.

Given this, it appears that the response to "The Woman King" may turn out to be as complex as its portrayal of slavery in the film — and it remains to be seen how audiences will react once opening weekend is over.