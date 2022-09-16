The Devastating Death Of Henry Silva

Henry Silva was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926 and started acting in the early 1950s. He landed parts in numerous Broadway plays thanks to his notoriety at the Actor's Studio in the New York neighborhood of Hell's Kitchen. His success brought him to Hollywood where he quickly secured supporting roles as antagonists in many different films. After "Ocean's 11" and "The Manchurian Candidate," the actor transitioned to leading parts with 1963's "Johnny Cool" in which he played dual characters. This led to a series of movies where he got to play heroic characters as well as eccentric oddballs, the most memorable being assassin Carlos "Billy Score" Scorelli in "Sharky's Machine," which is considered one of the standout action movies of the 1980s.

Silva's later career included many appearances in independent films, with 1999's "Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai" becoming his final featured performance as he once again played a bad guy to perfection. But he always took the casting choices in stride, commenting in a 1985 interview with the Chicago Tribune, "I think the reason that I haven't disappeared is that the heavies I play are all leaders. I never play a wishy-washy anything. They`re interesting roles because when you leave the theater, you remember these kinds of guys."

Silva is survived by two children.