Atlanta Star Zazie Beetz Provides A Deep Dive Into Van's Character Arc That Every Fan Should Read

Just before the premiere of "Atlanta" Season 4, The Wrap published an interview with Zazie Beetz in which she breaks down her character's development throughout the show's first three seasons.

"I think Van has really grown a little bit into her confidence," Beetz began, in an assessment of how she believes Van evolves throughout "Atlanta." She then went onto explain how in Season 1, Van is defined predominately by motherhood, and in Season 2 by her desire to experience romance outside of her life as a mom.

"And I think in Season 3, she decides to take that identity of 'I am a person first and what does that mean for me?' and she kind of flies with it. I think she has some false starts. By the end of the season, in her crash down to the earth, she is able to finally put some words to her feelings and anxieties and can potentially approach a more healthy way of dealing with them," she continued.

In an interview with Sling TV's entertainment blog, Beetz described working on Van's Season 3 journey as a wholly positive experience. "Van is in a season of self-discovery, so I felt quite invigorated," she said.

Of course, with "Atlanta" Season 4 airing in these interviews' wake, Van is primed for some new challenges as the show approaches its endgame.