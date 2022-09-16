The Woman King's Gina Prince-Bythewood Wants To Tell Another Story From African History - Exclusive

"The Woman King" is a film in the tradition of classic Hollywood historical epics. However, it's dealing with a history that Hollywood has never touched before: the Agojie women warriors who fought for the kingdom of Dahomey against the Oyo Empire in the 1820s.

African history as a whole is something that's gone wildly overlooked in Hollywood. While there are criticisms to be made about how "The Woman King" handles this history, particularly in regard to soft-pedaling Dahomey's longer-lasting involvement in the slave trade, just seeing it on-screen at all in a high-quality production is cause for excitement. Hopefully, the film will be successful enough to inspire filmmakers to tell more stories from African history.

Looper spoke with director Gina Prince-Bythewood ahead of the premiere of "The Woman King" at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. We asked her if there's any other story from African history that she would particularly like to either see made into a film or make herself as a follow-up to "The Woman King." Her answer is a particularly movie-ready story from the African diaspora.