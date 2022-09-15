Ana De Armas' Favorite Marilyn Monroe Movies Make Too Much Sense

In a recent press event for "Blonde" attended by Looper, Ana de Armas was asked several questions regarding "Blonde" and her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe. Towards the end of the discussion, Armas was asked what her favorite Monroe movie is, and she didn't hesitate to bring up two films. She said, "I think she is incredible in 'The Prince and the Showgirl.' She's really, really good. That performance was amazing, and she is so fresh and funny and effortless. But I love 'Some Like It Hot' as well, and she is in great company, too."

Both of these movies were released towards the end of Monroe's career, with "The Prince and the Showgirl" being released in 1957, while "Some Like It Hot" came out in 1959. "The Prince and the Showgirl" stars Monroe, Laurence Olivier, and Richard Wattis, and this particular film is about a Prince Reagent (Olivier) who attempts to seduce the showgirl Elise (Monroe). "Some Like It Hot" stars Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon, and the movie follows two brothers (Curtis and Lemmon) as they witness a mob crime and decide to flee by pretending to be female musicians.

Considering that these two movies are Armas' favorite Monroe flicks, it seems as if Armas appreciates both the romantic and comedic side of the famous actress. Hopefully, fans get a chance to see Armas flex her knowledge of Monroe when "Blonde" becomes available. "Blonde" has a limited release in New York City on September 16, select markets on September 23, and will be available on Netflix on September 28.