Stephen King's Fairy Tale Just Landed An Acclaimed Director For Its Movie Adaptation

Adaptations of written works, ranging from best-selling novels to comic books, are far from a rarity in Hollywood — especially nowadays. Look no further than successes like HBO's "Game of Thrones" franchise, the increasingly expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, the "Paddington" duology, and more, which all find their roots in print. Of course, it's impossible to discuss such cinematic endeavors without mentioning the name Stephen King: an author whose works have been the talk of popular culture for decades while providing the perfect basis for all kinds of big and small screen adaptations.

From "It" to "Firestarter," King's works have proven a goldmine for the film and television industries. Sure, not all of these attempted reimaginings have panned out as those behind them would've liked (Case in point, the 2017 feature "The Dark Tower" or the 1995 miniseries "The Langoliers," among others), but when they've won, they've won big. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that as King continues to pick up the pen, more adaptations are on their way down the production pipeline. One such title to keep an eye out for in the future is "Fairy Tale," based on the 2022 novel of the same name.

As work on the "Fairy Tale" movie ramps up, it has come to light who will take on directing duties.