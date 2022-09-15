Chicago Fire Halts Production After Violent Incident Near Set

The great thing about the series in the "One Chicago" universe is that they are actually filmed in Chicago. The Windy City might be one of the most dangerous locations in the United States (per CBS News), but the sets of all three Dick Wolf series are considered to be safe. Abrupt halts to production on "One Chicago" shows are extremely rare, but all three were shut down in late 2020 due to positive COVID tests from those working on set.

There have been some issues with series filming in Chicago in the last month, however, as The Hollywood Reporter revealed "Justified: City Primeval" has had two incidents that caused production to stop. One involved a gunfire exchange between two cars that broke through a set barrier, and a second incident involved an incendiary device being launched toward the set. No one on set was injured in either accident.

Now, those working on the set of "Chicago Fire" find themselves in the same situation as a scary near-set incident shut down production on Season 10.