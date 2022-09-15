Chilling Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer Has Stephen King Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Stephen King is known as a master horror for a reason. His works have included fantastic looks at alternate worlds (the "Dark Tower" series), as well as more grounded approaches to horror, like "Apt Pupil," which involves an elderly man and a young student who finds out that the man actually a Nazi on the run. Of course, there are plenty of stories in between these two maxims, like "The Stand," "The Shining," and "It." As for the adaptation of "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," it looks like it will be one of his more "realistic" works, but with just a hint of the supernatural.

The trailer over on YouTube for "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" predominately follows Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell's characters — Mr. Harrigan and Craig, respectively. It is established that the two have a very close friendship, so much so that Craig gives Mr. Harrigan a smartphone. Unfortunately, Mr. Harrigan passes away, but Craig calls the gifted cell phone and leaves a message about him being bullied and beat up at school. Once he hangs up, the phone rings, and it shows that Mr. Harrigan is calling, despite the fact that he is dead. The next scene shows an ambulance taking somebody away, and one can only assume that it is the bully who tormented Craig. Needless to say, this harrowing trailer has invoked a rather potent response from fans of Stephen King's work.