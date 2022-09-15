Chilling Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer Has Stephen King Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Stephen King is known as a master horror for a reason. His works have included fantastic looks at alternate worlds (the "Dark Tower" series), as well as more grounded approaches to horror, like "Apt Pupil," which involves an elderly man and a young student who finds out that the man actually a Nazi on the run. Of course, there are plenty of stories in between these two maxims, like "The Stand," "The Shining," and "It." As for the adaptation of "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," it looks like it will be one of his more "realistic" works, but with just a hint of the supernatural.
The trailer over on YouTube for "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" predominately follows Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell's characters — Mr. Harrigan and Craig, respectively. It is established that the two have a very close friendship, so much so that Craig gives Mr. Harrigan a smartphone. Unfortunately, Mr. Harrigan passes away, but Craig calls the gifted cell phone and leaves a message about him being bullied and beat up at school. Once he hangs up, the phone rings, and it shows that Mr. Harrigan is calling, despite the fact that he is dead. The next scene shows an ambulance taking somebody away, and one can only assume that it is the bully who tormented Craig. Needless to say, this harrowing trailer has invoked a rather potent response from fans of Stephen King's work.
Longtime fans of Stephen King are enthusiastic about the trailer
Converging on social media and the comment section of the above trailer, several fans expressed excitement upon seeing the adaptation of Stephen King's novella of the same name. In the trailer's comments section, MadCowGoMoo said that the short story was "brilliant" and that they can't wait to see how the film turns out. Cybelle2010art added that they just had finished the book, and they are incredibly psyched about this adaptation. Elsewhere, Nesrin Neslihan KOCUK stated that this Stephen King story is one of their favorites and that the haunting story has them stoked to see the film.
People over on Twitter were just as excited, with @Joe_Modz saying, "I loved that story. The interaction between the boy, his father, and the old man was amazing." Others also felt the same way, like @Sshh_ImReading, who said, "I read the story many years ago and just listened to the audio version this year. I can't wait to check out the film!" @Moyamoo could barely contain their excitement and shared, "Loved this story. It's one of the few I remember dialogue from. The others being The Talisman and The Stand, which I read in my teens. I love that even though my Ma died in 1989, my boys have held & read that same book as she & I did back then. You don't get that with a kindle!" In other words, it seems like Stephen King's most stringent of fans are exceptionally excited to see this latest Netflix adaptation of a beloved horror story.