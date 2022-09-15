The First Trailer For Park Chan-Wook's Decision To Leave Will Blow Your Mind

Park Chan-wook is known for finely crafted films that don't shy away from any subject matter. The South Korean filmmaker rose in popularity after the release of what has become known as "The Vengeance Trilogy." Though none of the plots of the three films directly connect to one another, critics labeled them a trilogy because of their thematic links. "Oldboy" was the standout of the trilogy and is considered one of Park's best films (via The Austin Chronicle). Indeed, "Oldboy" and "The Handmaiden" are masterpieces in Park's career, but his next project, "Decision to Leave," may soon join those ranks.

"Decision to Leave" follows the story of a detective who, while investigating the confusing death of a mountain climber, falls in love with the deceased's beautiful but mysterious wife. The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival — TIFF — and critics are praising the film. However, some don't think it holds up to "Oldboy" or "The Handmaiden" (via Roger Ebert).

The film was released in South Korea earlier this year, but the trailer dropped today because of its October 14, 2022 release date in the U.S. Fans of Park Chan-wook's work can see why the movie generated so much buzz at TIFF.