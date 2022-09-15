Jordan Peele Drops Hints As Rumors Of Nope's Extended Cut Rage On

If Jordan Peele was looking for a reason to get movie-lovers back to the theater, he certainly got his wish with his most recent film, "Nope," an alien horror adventure featuring Daniel Kaluuya, whom Peele describes as his De Niro. The actor stars as OJ Haywood, the reluctant head of a family of horse trainers who realize that their ranch is under siege by what appears to be a UFO. Peele takes on the subject of society's obsession with spectacle, for better and for worse.

"I wanted to make a spectacle, something that would promote my favorite art form and my favorite way of watching that art form: the theatrical experience," the writer-slash-director told Empire (via Syfy Wire). "As I started writing the script, I started to dig into the nature of spectacle, our addiction to spectacle, and the insidious nature of attention." And if critics like the New York Times have anything to say about it, we may get that rumored extended cut.