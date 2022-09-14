The Real Reason Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Added So Many Interns

During a September 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Krista Vernoff explained that the show is looking to refresh itself. "It's allowing us to get back to the early model of teaching and learning," she said, adding, "It just felt like the right moment. Ellen [Pompeo] is having less of a role in the show this year, and this felt like the right moment to come at it fresh with a bunch [of new characters]." Vernoff also revealed that Jake Borelli's character Levi Schmitt will be the interns' new resident.

As we previously reported, Ellen Pompeo will still be contributing her signature voiceover narration to each episode of the show, but will only physically appear in eight episodes of Season 19 while she attends to other projects and takes time off. This will leave quite the narrative hole behind, but with five new characters picking up the slack, producers seem to be hoping the show won't miss a beat. After all, "Grey's Anatomy" has had a rotating main cast for years now, and has lost plenty of doctors to death as well as moves out of town.

But will fans of the show accept this narrative sea change? It will take a while to find out; Vernoff explained that Pompeo appears in the first eight episodes of the season. Will the winter be kind to the medical drama? That's up to the show's legion — and loyal — viewers to decide.