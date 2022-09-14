The Hilarious Lengths Emma D'Arcy Went To Perfect Their House Of The Dragon Audition

Throughout the first four episodes of HBO's "House of the Dragon," it's safe to say that the character of Rhaenyra Targaryen has thus far been defined exclusively by the performance of Milly Alcock — soon, though, she will be handing over the reigns to Emma D'Arcy.

For clarity, the cast list on IMDb indicates that Emma D'Arcy will be taking over the role as of the series' sixth episode, hinting at the fact that Episode 5 may be the last time we get to see Milly Alocock as Rhaenyra (excluding flashbacks, of course). Although this was bound to happen at sooner or later (considering the fact that the story of "House of the Dragon" covers the entirety of Rhaenyra's life during the Targaryen war of succession known as "The Dance of the Dragons") no doubt there will still be plenty of fans out there wondering how smooth this transition between actors will be.

Thankfully, Emma D'Arcy has talked extensively about Rhaenyra, and they have made it abundantly clear just how passionate they are about the character of Rhaenyra, especially in regard to Rhaenyra's unique conflict with her own gender. On top of their obvious love for the character, D'Arcy also recently revealed some of the great lengths they took in order to perfect their audition — including a particularly hilarious DIY project they undertook for former showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.