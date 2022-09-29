Yellowstone Season 5 Full-Length Trailer Was Worth The Wait In Every Way
One of cable's most successful series of the last several years is "Yellowstone," and fans have been chomping at the bit waiting for a look at Season 5. Season 4 might have ended a little more peacefully than Season 3, but that doesn't mean big things aren't coming in this next installment, many of which are hinted at in the trailer.
With Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz) endorsing John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as her replacement in the Season 4 finale, we're expecting (an even bigger) fallout between the "Yellowstone" patriarch and his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley). As usual, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) plays puppeteer in everyone's affairs and always gets what she wants. If she can keep her streak going in Season 5 remains to be seen.
The first full-length trailer for Season 5 of "Yellowstone" has finally dropped, and we're getting a clearer sense of where things are going for the Duttons, their allies, and their foes.
Yellowstone Season 5 continues the race for governor
The usual suspects are back for Season 5 of "Yellowstone." John, Beth, Jamie, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) all appear in the new trailer, which teases plenty of drama with plenty of action. There are also plenty of newcomers in the upcoming season, including a young cowboy named Rowdy (Kai Caster); a musician named Abby (Lainey Wilson); a new Dutton aide named Clara Brewer (Lilli Kai), and corporate shark Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri). How everyone will gel with the Duttons is to be determined, but we expect some serious bumps along the way.
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" will consist of 14 episodes, broken up into two 7-part halves, according to The Wrap. This will make it the longest season of the Paramount series to date.
"Yellowstone" Season 5 premieres on Paramount Network on November 13 at 9 p.m. EST for a two-hour event.