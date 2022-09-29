Yellowstone Season 5 Full-Length Trailer Was Worth The Wait In Every Way

One of cable's most successful series of the last several years is "Yellowstone," and fans have been chomping at the bit waiting for a look at Season 5. Season 4 might have ended a little more peacefully than Season 3, but that doesn't mean big things aren't coming in this next installment, many of which are hinted at in the trailer.

With Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz) endorsing John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as her replacement in the Season 4 finale, we're expecting (an even bigger) fallout between the "Yellowstone" patriarch and his adopted son Jamie (Wes Bentley). As usual, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) plays puppeteer in everyone's affairs and always gets what she wants. If she can keep her streak going in Season 5 remains to be seen.

The first full-length trailer for Season 5 of "Yellowstone" has finally dropped, and we're getting a clearer sense of where things are going for the Duttons, their allies, and their foes.