Ralph Macchio Initially Had Major Reservations About His Cobra Kai Character

Around the time that "Cobra Kai" Season 5 premiered on Netflix, GQ published an interview with Ralph Macchio to its YouTube channel in which he candidly discusses some of his biggest acting roles. During a breakdown of his return to Daniel LaRusso in "Cobra Kai," Macchio reveals that the arrogant version of Daniel introduced at the series' outset didn't initially mesh with how he personally would have envisioned Daniel in his adulthood.

"I would always argue, LaRusso had this great mentor, this grounded mother. Would he really have gone in this direction?" Macchio said. "The earlier stuff was even more in-your-face."

However, Macchio credits a scene from Season 1, Episode 5, in which Daniel's wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) encourages him to reflect on his current lot in life, with getting his character back on track, so to speak.

Macchio also addressed Daniel's character development in a January 2021 appearance on The View. "Did I ever think Daniel LaRusso would have been an auto dealer giant in the San Fernando Valley? Probably not," Macchio said. "But what it does is it adds great story and conflict. And it also pushes me to go outside of what I might have envisioned or written in my mind."

So, while Macchio may have introduced viewers to a different version of Daniel were he the sole creative behind "Cobra Kai," he's nevertheless well aware of the character's value in his current incarnation.