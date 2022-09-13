Rosie O'Donnell Turned Down Working With Woody Allen In Exactly The Way You Might Expect

After spending a few years building her name as a rising comedian, Rosie O'Donnell's career in the entertainment world really started to pick up steam in the mid-1980s. She found a major spotlight in the form of "Star Search," which went a long way in scoring her the first of many spots on television. On the sitcom "Gimme a Break!" in the role of Maggie O'Brien, O'Donnell proved that she had potential in front of the camera. With that, her Hollywood success snowballed, and within a few short years, she'd earn her place as a pop culture icon.

Whether she's signed on for TV programs like "Stand By Your Man," "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and "Russian Doll," or cinematic productions such as "A League of Their Own," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Tarzan," O'Donnell has proven time and time again to be quite the versatile entertainer. As a result, she's also quite a busy one, seeing as she's acted, written, produced, and more throughout her lengthy career. Therefore, she's not afraid to let a project go when necessary, especially if said project would pair her with someone she wouldn't want to associate with.

For example, highly controversial director Woody Allen once attempted to get Rosie O'Donnell to collaborate with him on a film. She swiftly turned him down in a way you'd likely expect her to.