Sean Kanan Teases The Spice From The Young & The Restless And Bold & The Beautiful's Crossover

During Sean Kanan's appearances on "The Young and Restless," his character crosses paths with Nikki who has recently divorced Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). The two become an item, but Deacon's opportunism and ulterior motives lead to an on-again, off-again partnership between the two that causes Nikki to relapse into alcoholism. Ultimately, Nikki breaks away from Deacon and this leads to a revenge scheme that finds Deacon orchestrating a fake murder plot on Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) that implicates Nikki as her killer (per Soaps).

Kanan spoke with "Bold Live" about what to expect from the crossover. A caller asked him to provide details on the crossover and he revealed, "well, I can tell you that Deacon gets a text message, he doesn't know who it's from and it requests his presence at a Beverly Hills hotel, and when he shows up, he comes face-to-face with his ex-wife Nikki, and he has no idea — well, he has some idea. I shouldn't say he has no idea. He's not exactly sure, is she in town and looking..." The show's producer cuts off the answer so as not to reveal too much more.

Will this be another reconnection between the two? Will Nikki be seeking revenge for being framed? Fans will have to tune into "The Young & The Restless" on September 20 and "The Bold & The Beautiful" on September 21 to see everything unfold.