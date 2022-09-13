Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Answers The Burning Question About Benson's Retirement

The 24th season premiere of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is a little over a week away, and fans of the series are in for a crossover treat. For the first time in "Law & Order" history, three series in the universe will merge for one giant episode kicking off the Fall 2022 seasons for each show. Mariska Hargitay will lead the charge as Captain Olivia Benson, with Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) right alongside her.

Fans of "SVU" likely have a lot of concern going into Season 24, especially after it was revealed Kelli Giddish was exiting the series after 10 years as Amanda Rollins. She will leave behind shoes impossible to fill, but there are other worries on the table. In Season 23, Benson considered retiring from the Special Victims Unit. With Harigtay spending over two decades on the series, we wouldn't be surprised to hear her character was deciding to move on so she could as well. "Law & Order: SVU" showrunner David Graziano is shedding light on what viewers can expect from Benson and her retirement plans in Season 24.