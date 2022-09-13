These 2022 Primetime Emmy Snubs Are Part Of A Frustrating Pattern

Why we even have the Emmys anymore is rather shocking. It made sense decades ago and thrived in the 80s and 90s, but does the award show have a place in the current media landscape? The landscape where a new series is shoved down our throats every single day? No, it doesn't. Another major snub that had social media buzzing last night was that of "This is Us" star Mandy Moore for her omission in the outstanding actress in a drama series category. The NBC star wasn't even nominated but was included in a montage which angered fans even more.

Cable network stars barely have a chance anymore at the Emmys as streaming services and premium channels dominate every category. It's no surprise Moore was left off, as that particular category had nominees from BBC America, HBO, Showtime, Apple TV+, and Netflix.

Think of Mariska Hargitay, who hilariously shaded Christopher Meloni at the 2022 ceremony, noting she has two Emmys while he has none. Hargitay won her last Emmy in 2006 for playing Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." She was nominated for the same role in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category from 2004-2011. She still plays that very same character today, but there has not been a mention of a potential nomination for her in the last decade. These network stars just don't stand a chance. The little guys like Moore, Rhea Seehorn, Bob Odenkirk, and FX series "What We Do in the Shadows" will be overshadowed every year until someone decides to throw them a bone simply because "it's time." Should Leonardo DiCaprio have won best actor for "The Revenant?" Absolutely not, it was just time, and we highly suspect 2023 is going to be "Better Call Saul's" time.

With hundreds of television series available to us at all times, how could one person possibly be selected as the best of the best? There's no fair way to come to these results anymore, and the event either needs to be changed or scrapped. Or at least not aired to viewers whose opinions on winners matter ZERO at events like these.