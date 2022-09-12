Lorne Michaels Teases The Number Of New Cast Members We'll See In SNL's Future

There are few constants in the world of television, but at this point, one of them is definitely "Saturday Night Live." The sketch comedy series has maintained a spot on NBC since it arrived in October of 1975 due to a few notable factors. It provides viewers and those in attendance at Studio 8H with laughs galore every week, gives established entertainers a chance to flex their comedy muscles, and, most importantly, contributes to the next generation of actors and comedians. Although, that last point does end up hurting "SNL" on occasion.

As a training ground for comedians to hone their craft, rarely does the roster of "Saturday Night Live" remain stagnant. Over the years, the likes of Adam Sandler, Kristen Wiig, and more have left the show behind in favor of film and television work, prompting "SNL" to scout out more prospects capable of keeping the show alive. Surely that's on the to-do list as 2022 comes to a close, seeing as Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villaseñor, Pete Davidson, Aristotle Athari, Kyle Mooney, and Aidy Bryant have all bid the series farewell this year.

With so many departures so quickly, "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels has teased that the impending Season 48 will include a handful of fresh faces.