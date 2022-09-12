Cobra Kai Star Gianni DeCenzo's Most Memorable Moment Involves A Ralph Macchio Injury

Unfortunately, Gianni DeCenzo's most memorable moment from filming "Cobra Kai" was a major headache for Ralph Macchio — literally. In a video for Vanity Fair, DeCenzo revealed to his fellow castmates that the filming story that sticks with him the most is when he and Macchio were practicing choreography, and DeCenzo accidentally kicked the beloved star of "The Karate Kid" in the head. "I thought I broke your neck," he said to Macchio. "That's my most memorable moment. I just remember it the most because I have nightmares."

While this particular incident may haunt DeCenzo, it's far from the only time that a "Cobra Kai" cast member has been the unlucky recipient of a brutal blow. "I think accidents do happen a lot on set," Xolo Maridueña, who portrays Miguel Diaz in the show, said in an exclusive interview with Looper. "I think the ones that are really drastic happen a little bit less, but I will say a lot of them happened because of me," the actor says. "I won't shy away from it — I am a little bit of a klutz in that regard, but yes, I have accidentally punched Jacob Bertrand (Hawk) in the face once."

Fortunately for DeCenzo, Macchio took his particular injury in stride. "You have an impressive hook kick, I might add," the actor jokingly responded in the video. "That was the first time I saw Demetri's level of martial arts. I'm like, 'I'm keeping this kid.'"