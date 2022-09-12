Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Is Sitting On A Batman Spin-Off That Has Our Attention

Appearing on Bloody Disgusting's The Boo Crew Podcast, Zach Cregger was asked all manner of questions regarding "Barbarian." Towards the very end of the podcast, Cregger was asked what the future has in store for him, considering the buzz and accolades surrounding "Barbarian." He explained that he is working on a new horror film, but is struggling to come up with a beginning, but quickly pivoted to another project he hopes will see the light of day.

Cregger said, "The thing I would love to do next, I actually wrote a movie that takes part of the DC Universe. It's so not normally my thing, and I am not a superhero guy, but I just couldn't stop thinking about this one story that kind of take places in like a Batman-adjacent thing. And so I wrote it, and I am utterly obsessed with it, so one day, and it's not going to happen in the next two years, but one day, I want to make that." He then added that before he is allowed to do that (since that probably isn't going to happen anytime soon), he'll make another horror film to capitalize on the success of "Barbarian."

Although details are sparse regarding his hopeful, gestating DC project, Cregger certainly has a penchant for moody environments and hidden subterranean complexes, which would probably fit pretty well into a story about Batman or another Batman-related character. Cregger's enthusiasm is clearly obvious during the above podcast, so one can only hope that one day we might see the DC story that Cregger himself is utterly in love with.