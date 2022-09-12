A Beloved Disney Parks Character Is Finally Getting Their Own Disney+ Series

Disney's various parks and resorts are considered a mecca for staunch Disney fans who travel across the world to see their favorite characters and franchises come to life. The entertainment conglomerate currently boasts six different resorts across three different continents. North America features the flagship Walt Disney World in Florida and the original Disneyland Resort in California. In the suburbs of Paris, France lies Euro Disney, or Disneyland Paris — the only resort in Europe. Tokyo Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disney Resort cover Asia, alongside the latest addition to the roster: Shanghai Disney Resort in China.

While Disney is beloved all across the world for its family-friendly fare, iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, and juggernaut franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the company has had to adapt their offerings to appeal to locals. Disneyland Paris patrons have been able to drink alcohol since the park's opening (stateside locations have mostly remained dry up until recent years per The Disinsider) and indulge in French snacks like crepes (via Insider). In a bid to preserve Chinese culture while still maintaining Disney's rich legacy, Shanghai Disney Resort boasts the "Gardens of Imagination" themed area. The area showcases several iconic Disney characters as the 12 different Chinese Zodiacs (via Disney Shanghai), marrying both cultures.

The Disney Parks division has succeeded in adapting to local cultures and tastes, especially when it comes to creating brand new characters. Now, an extremely popular international Disney character is on track to receive their own Disney+ series.