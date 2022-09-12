Who Is Elros On The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power?

The third episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" introduces audiences to the awe-inspiring island nation of Númenor. The kingdom set in the midst of the sea is at the height of its glory, reflecting a rise to power that plays out over centuries of time in the source material, and it all starts with one man: Elros.

When Galadriel and Elendil ride to the western side of the island to visit the Hall of Lore during the third episode, the Elf is clearly impressed by the fact that Elros himself founded the ancient library. Elendil asks if Galadriel knew him, to which she responds that he was "an uncommon spirit." The pair pause to look at a Byzantine-style tapestry that depicts Elrond and Elros looking at each other with a group of Elves and Humans behind them, respectively. From there, the conversation moves on to other matters like the state of the current king and the mysterious meaning of Sauron's sigil.

However, the reference to Elros isn't one made up for the show. Nor is it a minor matter. Elros is a huge deal in Middle-earth history for several important reasons. Let's take a quick stroll through the life and times of this hero of Men, to see just how important he is to the entire world of Middle-earth that we all know and love.