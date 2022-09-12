Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 2 Slipped In A Nod To Family Matters' Reginald VelJohnson

"Rick and Morty" is never one to shy away from heavy-handed pop culture references. Almost every episode of the series pokes fun at the modern zeitgeist, and Rick (Justin Roiland) has a tendency to break the fourth wall. This is best highlighted in the opening moments of Season 6, when Rick does his very best to channel Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) from the beginning of "Avengers: Endgame." Not only that, but Rick also makes references to real-life cult filmmaker David Cronenberg after his attempt at a love potion renders the world filled with aberrant abominations. And Episode 2 leans hard into the meta-conversation by focusing on aliens who are in the process of 'doing a 'Die Hard.'"

This essentially means that a group of terrorists takes the Blips and Chitz arcade by force, and they hold the patrons hostage. However, Rick, Morty (also Roiland), and Summer (Spencer Grammer) happen to be in that location, but both Rick and Morty are trapped in a video game. This means that is up to Summer to take back Blips and Chitz, and Rick also gives her the suggestion of "doing a 'Die Hard."

The entire episode is an homage to the popular movie, but there is also a clever reference to Reginald VelJohnson, who was in both "Die Hard" and "Family Matters."