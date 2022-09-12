Why The Rocky Reference In Cobra Kai Season 5 Means More Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 5

Enforcer of eighties nostalgia and leading sore loser Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), for better or worse, built a future by living in the past. Still hung up on the humiliating defeat from Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), it's what drove him to reopen Cobra Kai and get this epic karate-based conflict going again. Five seasons on, though — and even with his recent baby steps (no pun intended) in personal development — there are some golden nuggets from yesteryear that Lawrence still can't let go of, which amazingly benefitted Miyagi-Do this year.

During the assessment for the Sekai Taikai, the collection of clipboard wielders is given a taste of the collaborative efforts applied in training by Lawrence and LaRusso. As expected, the former's teaching methods clash wildly with LaRusso's more civilized and coordinated structure. But whereas one looks to Mr. Miyagi for teaching students, the Coors Banquet-loving warrior uses none other than the Italian Stallion, Rocky Balboa, as a point of reference. "Some people need to run up a mountain in the snow and yell," to which the adjudicator, without missing a beat, cries, "DRAGO!" sharing Lawrence's love for "Rocky IV," and the iconic moment that our hero is referring to.

Now, anywhere else, this simple gag would get a laugh, regardless. But here, in this dojo, the mention of Sylvester Stallone's iconic alter-ego goes right back to the beginning of "The Karate Kid." Let's break down the link between a world-famous Philly fighter and a high school kid from New Jersey.