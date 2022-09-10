The Devastating Death Of Gilligan's Island And Freaky Friday Director Gary Nelson

Even if you're not familiar with the name of veteran film and television director Gary Nelson, you're almost certainly familiar with his work. Nelson died on May 25, 2022 at the age of 87, as confirmed by his son, Garrett Nelson, on September 9, 2022 to The Hollywood Reporter. Nelson directed Disney classics like "Freaky Friday" and "The Black Hole," and made his mark on TV thanks to his work on shows like "Gilligan's Island" and the classic espionage comedy series "Get Smart." It was on that series that he reportedly earned the nickname "The Iceman" from star Don Adams, due to his very dry and deadpan demeanor on the set, according to THR. And he returned to the "Get Smart" universe decades after the show's heyday, when he directed the 1989 reunion movie "Get Smart, Again!"

Garrett Nelson reports that his father died of natural causes in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he lived after retiring from show business.

A look over Nelson's credits on IMDb shows an incredible line-up of classic TV shows and films, going all the way back to 1962.