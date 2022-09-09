Bob Budiansky On The Legacy Of Jim Lee's X-Men Trading Card Art - Exclusive Interview

What was it like in practice working with Jim on these, and did he have to change up his work style any for the cards themselves?

Working with Jim was a breeze. He's a great person to work with. He's a real professional, and like I said, he knew what to do. I don't believe we ever ... When I say "we," myself and my editorial staff who did a lot of the trafficking of work back and forth, I don't believe we ever had to tell him, "You drew this character wrong." If Jim needed reference materials, we got him reference[s]. He didn't know every character off the top of his head. He drew the X-Men, and this was the extended X-Men family, so there were lots of the characters from other "X-Men" books. Whatever he needed, we provided him.

We had a schedule and he turned in ... this is a long time ago, 30 years ago, he turned in when he had to turn in. Maybe he was late on schedule occasionally and he would catch up, but it's all ancient, forgotten history. He was very easy to work with. He knew what he was doing. Everything he turned in was wonderful. We were always excited at the office to receive the latest batch of trading card artwork that he was turning in because we knew it was going to be wonderful, so we were looking forward to it and he never disappointed.

His work was so great, it's lovely to hear about this actual experience. Do you have any favorites of the cards that you recall?

I reviewed the cards before this interview; it's been a while. I like them all. They're all my favorite cards. I don't want to say ... I don't think they're any clunkers in the whole batch. They're all really nice, but a few that stood out for me. My favorite is Rogue, as a single character leaping through the air, this really graceful movement on her part, and it's full of power and grace. She looks wonderful. She's drawn beautifully.

What really makes the card exceptional, not to take anything away from what Jim Lee put into drawing Rogue, was the really beautiful atmospheric background that was entirely created by Paul Mounts, the colorist. If you look at that card, it's full of these orange and purple cloudy effects in the background, and it really accentuates Rogue's character in the foreground. Paul Mounts created this perfect backdrop to play up the Rogue character, so that's probably my favorite because it's so beautiful. Aside from that, a few other characters that stood out [are] a few other cards.